Vans creates custom shoes for Houston's hero Mattress Mack

HOUSTON - Mattress Mack, Houston's hero, was all smiles after being surprised with custom-made shoes by Vans.

Jim McIngvale's daughter, Laura McIngvale Brown, posted photos of him "stunting" his new shoes that quoted, "People helping people, that's the Gallery Furniture way!"

McIngvale is a well-round man, known for his generosity in helping Houstonians, especially during Hurricane Harvey, when he opened his doors to shelter hundreds of victims displaced by the storm.

