Vandals smash 50 or more cars in latest incident at Upper Kirby area apartments

HOUSTON - Dozens of residents of the Upper Kirby Apartments on Richmond near Kirby found broken car glass Thursday morning.

A long line formed on the second floor of the garage as drivers arrived to clean up the broken glass.

"It must be a lot of them if they're able to hit the whole garage,” said Sharon Colon, a victim.

Colon found out about the break-in by email. She said it's the second time in six months her family has been hit here. She's not sure of what to do.

"The manager's out here talking to us. We don't have a lot of cameras. I think we need a couple of more cameras. Maybe (add a) security guard for those 2 a.m. rounds,” she said.

Houston police say they started getting the calls about 3:45 a.m. as owners heard their car alarms going off.

Police said three men dressed in black were caught on surveillance video, but that video has not been released.

Police say 50 or more cars were impacted.

Police are still contacting the owners as some are away. Nothing of value has been reported stolen. They believe this will be a case of felony criminal mischief.

The Upper Kirby Apartments released a statement. It says, in part:

"Beginning today, we are increasing our courtesy patrol throughout the apartment community and parking garage. We are in the process of helping affected residents in any way we can."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.