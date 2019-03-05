Valet employee recovering after being hit by HPD vehicle in west Houston

HOUSTON - A man is recovering after he was hit by a Houston Police Department vehicle.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at a strip mall near Hillcroft Avenue and Sands Point Drive in west Houston, according to police.

Officers said they were trying to stop a vehicle in the parking lot when that driver made a maneuver to get around the HPD vehicle.

Police said they put the vehicle in reverse to try to catch up to the driver and that is when they backed into a parked car and a valet employee who was running between vehicles.

That man was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Officers were not able to stop the original driver.

