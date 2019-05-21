Utility pole snaps, causes damage to vehicles near Jersey Village

HOUSTON - It's not an accident waiting to happen, it's an accident that already has happened -- and more danger remains.

Overlook Drive at West Little York near West Little York and Beltway 8 near Jersey Village is blocked after a car accident this weekend broke a utility pole and dropped a cable line close to the road.

A few large vehicles came through, clipped the line, and dragged the pole closer to the road, causing the line to drop just about two feet from the road.

One of those large vehicles was a school bus. Surveillance video from Ritchey Robin's business showed the bus hitting the line Monday. The line snapped off the vent on the roof of the bus, and the vent then flew and hit the car behind the bus, then flew into traffic on West Little York -- barely missing another car.

"To me, a school bus hitting this pole, this line, and ripping off the vent of the top of the school bus," Robin said, "that is an accident to me."

Residents and business owners have tried to warn drivers by putting out cones and other makeshift signs, including one they found in a ditch.

"This guy used wire just to bring it more to people's attention," Robin said, pointing to one of the signs on the cable line. "Another person put a garbage a trash bag or Walmart bag or something there."

Drivers heading in and out of the neighborhood are having to find a different route.

Robin said the line is maintained by a cable provider and that the provider told him the soonest it could be repaired was Wednesday.

