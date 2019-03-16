USPS unveils new 2019 stamps, featuring Sesame Street, spooky silhouettes

The U.S. Postal Service today announced three additional stamp subjects for 2019, including Sesame Street.

Coming throughout 2019, the USPS announced Sesame Street, Tyrannosaurus Rex and Spooky Silhouettes stamps.

Beloved Sesame Street characters such as Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover and Zoe will be on them.

For more informatin about the stamps, click here.

