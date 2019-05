A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter circles near San Luis Pass, Texas, on June 23, 2017. (KPRC)

GALVESTON, Texas - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a 29-year-old swimmer Sunday after officials said he went missing.

Watchstanders said they received a notification of a missing person around 1:30 a.m. after the man's friends said they had lost sight of him when he went swimming.

A search for the man is underway.

Anyone with information can contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.