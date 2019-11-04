Urban Axes — offering indoor axe throwing fun — opening Houston location

HOUSTON - If you need a new stress releasing activity, fear no more. Urban Axes is coming to Houston.

Axe throwing is an indoor competitive sport. Individuals throw 1.5 pound hatchets at wooden targets marked with a bullseye and score points based on where on the target they stick the axe.

A new location in Sawyer Heights Houston is set to open Nov. 29 for both group bookings and public walk-ins.

Urban Axes is also opening another Houston location in EaDo in early 2020.

Urban Axes has 2.5 hour sessions for groups of 6 to 24 perfect for birthday parties, team-building events, bachelor/bachelorette parties, reunions and gatherings with friends or family.

Urban Axes currently has locations in Philadelphia, Austin, Baltimore, Durham, Boston, Cincinnati, Phoenix and Raleigh.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.