UPS driver arrested, accused of stealing packages in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A UPS driver was arrested and charged with theft after authorities said he was stealing packages while he was working.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office said Gilbert Good was stealing packages by concealing them in his back seat. The packages were meant to be delivered to customers.

On Dec. 12, a UPS security manager flagged down deputies in the 24700 block of Tomball Parkway to report Good.

The manager told authorities that she saw Good conceal the packages in his vehicle and also heard him make a phone call talking about returning to steal the rest of the packages.

When the manager confronted Good about the theft, he confessed and fled, according to deputies.

When deputies issued a warrant for his arrest for theft, they discovered he had an open warrant for aggravated robbery.

He was arrested at his residence and booked in the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $20,500.

