Upgrades to Babe's Beach in Galveston begin in early August

GALVESTON, Texas - A Galveston beach will be getting a little longer after another project that is slated to begin early next month.

The $20.9 million project will dredge sand from the Galveston Ship Channel and move about 711,000 cubic yards of it on the island's seawall between 61st and 83rd streets.

Equipment is being placed on the beach late this month, and sand will start being placed on the beach Aug. 10.

The original Babe's Beach project was completed in 2015. It re-established a beach fronting the seawall west of 61st Street for the first time since Hurricane Carla hit in 1961.

The project was the first of its kind to utilize material dredged from the Houston-Galveston Ship Channel for placement back on the public beach.

Once the project begins, you'll be able to watch a livestream of the work at GalvestonParkBoard.org/sandcam.

