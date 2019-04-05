2 men arrested in connection to park shooting that left toddler injured

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the arrest of two men they said were involved in a shooting that left a toddler injured Saturday.

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. at a southwest Houston park in the 11000 block of Haviland Street.

Police have arrested Leonard Butler, 25, and Mark Wakefield, 26.

Detectives said the men were shooting in the air indiscriminately, striking the car with the child inside.

The men, who both were released on bond for other crimes, were described as being "cowards" for their actions by Acevedo.

PHOTOS: Toddler injured in shooting at southwest Houston park

Witnesses told police that a silver Acura pulled into the park and that someone exited the vehicle and began firing shots at a red vehicle, where the child and his mother were sitting, officials said.

Police said the 2-year-old child suffered two gunshot wounds to his face and lower buttocks. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. Doctors said the child is expected to survive his injuries.

