UPDATE: HPD seeks person of interest in fatal shooting of tow truck driver

HOUSTON - Houston police said they identified a person of interest in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in northwest Houston Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the individual, Idelfonso Gamez Torres, 42, was last seen driving a 2004 red Ford Explorer with Texas license plates BH05601. Police said Torres has not been formally charged, but is wanted for questioning in the shooting that took place on Wednesday night at 215 West Little York Road.

Police said Torres may attempt to flee to Mexico.

According to authorities, Augustin Martinez, 48, was killed and another man was wounded Wednesday night in a shootout between Martinez, a tow truck driver, and another person in a car at an apartment complex on West Little York Road near the North Freeway.

An argument between Martinez and two men in a red Ford Explorer incited the shootout, authorities said.

Police said Martinez tried to flee the scene after the shootout, but lost control of his truck and crashed. Martinez was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before the shooting, Martinez took a photo of the two men. Individuals who saw the photo identified Torres as the driver of the red Ford Explorer, police said.

Police urge anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Idelfonso Gamez Torres to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

