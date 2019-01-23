'Unsolved Mysteries' reboot to feature same 'chilling feeling,' Netflix says

LOS GATOS, Calif. - “Unsolved Mysteries” is coming back, and fingers crossed, the Netflix update will have the same creepy music that sent us to bed in the ‘90s knowing nightmares were on the way.

The streaming giant recently announced the return of the beloved show in a documentary 12-episode format. The show will be produced by the original creators and the folks behind the monster-infused Netflix hit “Stranger Things.”

“This modern take on the classic series will maintain the chilling feeling viewers loved about the original, while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series. ... Each episode will focus on one mystery and once again will look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases,” Netflix said in its release.

The original “Unsolved Mysteries” ran for 11 seasons with 260 episodes. It received six Emmy nominations.



