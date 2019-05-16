'Unplanned operational issue' causes plume of smoke at Chevron Baytown plant, officials say

Smoke could be seen from the Chevron plant in Baytown on May 16, 2019. Officials there would only say that an "unplanned operational issue" was to blame.

BAYTOWN, Texas - An "unplanned operational issue" caused smoke to plume from the Chevron Corp. plant in Baytown Thursday.

Officials have not returned KPRC's phone calls or emails, but the company posted to CAER, a notification website supported by East Harris County Manufacturers Association, that there "is no danger to plant employees or the community."

The notification does not say what was burning, whether the smoke is toxic to people or wildlife, or what is being done to prevent "unplanned operational issues" in the future.

KPRC has reached out to Chevron spokesman Nick Facchin, but has not heard back.

KPRC also reached out to Bryce Hallowell with corporate media inquiries. He said he would not comment on the matter.

According to the company's website, the plant produces more than 80-percent of the petrochemicals in the United States. It produces products such as:

Ethylene

High Density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Linear Low Density Polyethylene

Normal Alpha Olefins

Poly Alpha Olefins

On-purpose 1-Hexene

