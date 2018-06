A plane out of Houston heading to Boston had to be rerouted because of a medical emergency onboard.

United Airlines confirmed that flight 1888 was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, and the passenger who suffered the emergency has died.

United did not release any information about the cause of the death, but did offer condolences to the passenger's family.



