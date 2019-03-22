United Airlines first US airlines to offer nonbinary gender options during booking

HOUSTON - United Airlines announced Friday it is the first U.S. airline to offer nonbinary gender options during booking and in a MileagePlus customer profile to select the title "Mx," according to the airlines.

It said customers will now have the option of identifying themselves as M for male, F for female, U for undisclosed or X for unspecified, as long as it corresponds with what is on their passports or identification.

"United is determined to lead the industry in LGBT inclusivity, and we are so proud to be the first U.S. airline to offer these inclusive booking options for our customers," said United's chief customer officer, Toby Enqvist. "United is excited to share with our customers, whether they identify along the binary of male or female or not, that we are taking the steps to exhibit our care for them while also providing additional employee training to make us even more welcoming for all customers and employees."

The airlines said it has worked with the Human Rights Campaign and The Trevor Project on employee training initiatives, such as using preferred pronouns and understanding the persistence of gender norms, LGBT competency and more.

"At the Human Rights Campaign, we believe being acknowledged as the gender you identify with is part of treating everyone with dignity and respect," said Beck Bailey, acting director of the Workplace Equality Program. "By providing nonbinary gender selection for ticketing and the gender-inclusive honorific 'Mx' in user profiles, United Airlines is taking an important step forward for nonbinary inclusion."

"The Trevor Project is grateful for United Airlines' support of our lifesaving work on behalf of LGBTQ youth," said Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project. "We are thrilled to bring Trevor's expertise on the mental health of LGBTQ people to United to ensure its employees maintain safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ employees and guests."

