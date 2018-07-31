Union accuses Houston mayor of 'illegal campaigning' against pay parity measure

HOUSTON - A judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday preventing “illegal campaigning” against the ballot initiative that will eventually decide whether Houston firefighters will be paid the same as the city’s police officers, according to the firefighters union.

Leaders of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association said that the order came after a budget meeting was called last week during which Mayor Sylvester Turner and Councilman Dave Martin campaigned against the measure.

Union leaders said the Texas Election Code prohibits public resources from being used to further the political agenda of any public official.

Turner said in a statement that he disagrees with the decision:

“I believe the Judge erred in his ruling that the City cannot make available the hearing of the Budget and Fiscal Affairs Committee because some council members said they were against or for the firefighters’ union referendum which would cost the City at a minimum $300M over 3 years. That is the equivalent of a 25% pay raise for firefighters which the City cannot afford. The public has a right to listen to the public hearing and we will vigorously challenge the Judge’s ruling.

“The Mayor offered the FFs a 9.5% pay raise and they refused it.”

Martin could not immediately be reached for comment.

A petition with more than 20,000 signatures was approved, meaning the issue of pay parity must be put to the voters. The City Council has yet to place the measure on a ballot.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.