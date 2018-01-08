Uncle, nephew shoot each other at E. Harris County house, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people were shot in east Harris County on Monday, authorities said.

Investigators said the two men shot at each other in the 14200 block of Nordic Drive, near Purple Sage Elementary School.

Authorities believe the men may be related to each other as uncle and nephew.

A family disturbance is believed to be the cause of the shooting, according to authorities.

One of the men was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other was taken via Life Flight.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.