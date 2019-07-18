Uncle, nephew found after being reported missing in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A man and his nephew who were reported missing Wednesday in Fort Bend County were found a short time later.

Moses Edohodagbe, 32, and Benjamin Ebohodagbe, 9, left their residence together around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities. They were found aroud 9:45 p.m., deputies said.

Benjamin has autism, deputies said. Moses Edohodagbe has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has not been taking his medicine, according to authorities.

