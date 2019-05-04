Uncle charged in connection with nephew's death appears in court

HOUSTON - The man charged in connection with the death of his nephew appeared in court Friday.
Police said that Drew Conley, 17, and his uncle, Richard Nico, were involved in a heated argument when Nico grabbed a rifle and shot Conley in the leg.
Police said another family member took the teen to a hospital in Sugar Land, where he died.
Nico has been charged with manslaughter, a felony. The court ordered him back into custody Friday, stating his bond had been set too low for a second-degree felony.
He was taken into custody and his new bond was set at $70,000.
Conley played football for Fort Bend Marshall High School.
