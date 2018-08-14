UH QB D'Eriq King named to Earl Campbell watch list

HOUSTON - Another day and another University of Houston Cougar named to a prestigious watch list. We’ve seen Ed Oliver land on just about every list in the country, and now quarterback D’Eriq King is following suit with some national recognition of his own.

King has been named to the Earl Campbell Award preseason watch list despite only taking over at quarterback in the last four games of the season. It’s obvious the sky is the limit for this year’s Cougar offense with King leading the charge; he is second among the American Athletic Conference quarterbacks in scoring.

The junior had seven touchdowns last season and was 90-for-139 in passing attempts with only two interceptions. King is a dual threat and can also keep plays alive with his legs. He ran the ball 72 times for 379 yards and 8 TDs in 2017.

If King wins the award, he will be the second UH quarterback to do so. Greg Ward Jr. won it in 2015.

