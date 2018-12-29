UH evaluating whether to keep head football coach Major Applewhite, sources say

Head coach Major Applewhite of the Houston Cougars reacts during a timeout in the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at TDECU Stadium on November 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Officials with the University of Houston are evaluating whether to keep head football coach Major Applewhite after the Houston Cougars' ugly 70-14 defeat in the Armed Forces Bowl on, according to KPRC 2 sources.

KPRC Channel 2 sports anchor/reporter Adam Wexler confirmed on Dec. 22 that Kendal Briles, the Cougars associate head coach and offensive coordinator resigned.

The Cougars offense was among the nation’s best while D’eriq King was at the controls, running Briles’ fast-paced scheme. After King’s knee injury, the offense struggled mightily.

The Cougars’ loss left the team with an 8-5 mark this season, losing four of their final five games after a 7-1 start.

