Uber driver cornered, kidnapped, tortured for 10 hours, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 36-year-old Uber driver told authorities he was cornered, kidnapped and tortured while two men attempted to get him to pull money out of area ATMs.

The driver said his vehicle was boxed in by the men Sunday night near the intersection of East Richey Road and Ella Boulevard.

The men forced the driver into the back of another vehicle at gunpoint.

They then drove the man around for about 10 hours trying to get him to access an ATM, according to investigators.

The driver was tortured with a stick or board with nails in it, investigators said.

The victim told authorities that one of the men was Hispanic with tattoos on his face.

The pair dropped the victim off at an unknown location.

