Uber driver accused of being drunk while picking up passengers from bar

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An Uber driver was arrested for DWI after picking up passengers from a Montgomery County bar on Wednesday, according to deputies with the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

Elizabeth Warren was arrested and charged with DWI, authorities said.

Deputies said they pulled over Warren's vehicle after she picked up three passengers from the Golden Retriever Pub on FM 1488.

Her 2012 Volkswagen was seen drifting out of its lane multiple times and was also speeding, according to authorities.

Deputies said that, when she was pulled over, Warren identified herself and told deputies she was an Uber driver.

A strong smell of alcohol was coming from Warren's breath, according to deputies, so they asked her to get out of the vehicle.

Deputies said that, after she performed poorly on sobriety tests, she became uncooperative and told the deputies to put her in jail.

Warren refused to submit a blood draw so a warrant was secured and a sample of her blood was taken, deputies said.

She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

