Typhoon Texas backpack thefts lead to drug bust in Houston, police say

Marlon Thompson (left) and Jasmine Baker (right) are seen in mug shots released by the Katy Police Department on July 10, 2019.

KATY, Texas - Backpacks that were stolen from parkgoers at Typhoon Texas in Katy led to the discovery of drugs at a southwest Houston home, police said.

According to Katy police, backpacks containing a total of $4,869 of items like cellphones and an Apple watch were stolen June 20 from several people at the water park.

Police said investigators were able to track two of the cellphones to a home in the 5800 block of Farwell Drive in Houston. Investigators conducted surveillance at the home and were able to identify the occupants as the thieves seen in surveillance video taken at the waterpark, police said.

Officers raided the home and discovered not only the stolen backpacks but also narcotics that were packaged for distribution, a gun and a large amount of cash.

Marlon Thompson, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in connection with the case.

Jasmine Baker, 26, was charged with misdemeanor theft.

