Two young children who were found unconscious in Harris County pools on Memorial Day have died

KATY, Texas - Two young children who were found unconscious, underwater in two separate incidents on Memorial Day have died.

Investigators said adults lost sight of a 2-year-old girl at a pool party at a home on Paintbrush Dawn Court near Quarry Place Lane Monday night. They found the girl in the hot tub and unconscious, according to deputies.

Five miles away, deputies said two women with their two children were getting ready to go swimming at a home on Windcross near Colony Trail Lane. Left unattended, deputies said, a 2-year-old girl got into the pool.

The other child alerted the women, and they performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

This is a sad reminder for families as summer begins and children hit the pools.

"Our heart breaks because these situations are very preventable, and that's the message we want to continue to convey, that people need to take precautions especially when kids are going to be in or around water,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

