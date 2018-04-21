Two taken into custody by La Porte police for possession of controlled substance

La Porte police on Thursday took two people into custody for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

James Aggers, 34, of La Porte, and Candice Davidson, 36, of Humble, were taken into custody after originally being stopped for a traffic violation in the 8700 block of Spencer Highway, deputies said.

Deputies said following a consensual search, officers located 7.3 grams of methamphetamines in small bags and .9 grams of loose methamphetamines.

Deputies said Aggers was the driver of the vehicle and Davidson was the passenger.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.