Two stabbed during altercation at Spring area motel

SPRING, Texas - Deputies are investigating after at least two people were stabbed at a motel in the Spring area.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites near I-45 the North Freeway south and Greenforest Drive, deputies said.

Authorities believe an argument broke out between a few individuals and that is what led up to the stabbing.

At least one person was rushed to a hospital and another was treated at the scene, according to deputies.

Authorities have not released any descriptions of the people involved in the stabbing, but several people have been detained for questioning.

According to the manager on duty, the motel’s surveillance cameras may have caught a vehicle driving away from the location after the stabbing.

