Two people dead after shooting in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Two people are dead after a shooting in southwest Houston, police said.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday at a home on Hendon Lane near Leawood Boulevard.

Police said neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When authorities arrived, they said they found two men dead on the home’s porch from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they do not have any leads on potential gunmen. Investigators are working to learn more details about the shooting and what may have led up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

