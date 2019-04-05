Two killed after heavy equipment flips at industrial site

Two people were killed and one treated for shock after an industrial accident in east Harris County, deputies said.

GALENA PARK, Texas - Two people were killed after an industrial accident in east Harris County, deputies said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the accident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Brown Shipbuilding Industrial Park on Industrial Road near 105th Street.

Gonzalez said a piece of equipment flipped over, trapping two workers – one of whom died at the scene.

The second worker was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

Investigators have not yet released any information on what piece of equipment flipped over or what caused it to flip.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

This is the fourth industrial incident in east Harris County in three weeks that have left at least three people dead.

An Exxon facility in Baytown ignited Saturday, March 16. A day later the ITC chemical facility in Deer Park erupted and burned for multiple days causing havoc for area residents.

Nearly three weeks after the Exxon and ITC fires, another fire broke out at the KMCO plant in Crosby that left one person dead and two others injured.

