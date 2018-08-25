2 injured in a rollover crash

Two people were taken to the hospital following an early morning car wreck that flipped an SUV.

HOUSTON - Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning following a car wreck that flipped an SUV.

It occurred around 1 a.m. in the 3900 block of Westpark Drive near Fondren Road, when a woman driving westbound in a white car slammed into a black SUV causing it to hit a nearby truck, according to police.

Police said the drivers of the white car and the SUV were injured and taken to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

