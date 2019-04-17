Two HPD officers hit during chase that ended in SE Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON - Police have left a southeast Houston neighborhood after they didn’t have any luck finding the driver of a pickup truck who led police on a brief chase.
Authorities said an officer spotted the man driving erratically and tried to pull him over around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver refused to pull over and led police on a chase that moved through a neighborhood and ended near Brockton Street and Bellevue Street after the pickup drove into a ditch.
During the chase, two officers in their patrol cars crashed, but they were not hurt, police said.
The driver and a possible passenger fled the scene, and police said they used K-9 and a helicopter but could not find them.
“We don't believe they're in this immediate area,” authorities said. “But if they do hear anything or see anyone in their backyard, give us a call and we will check it out.”
A woman said the pickup is her truck and she was carjacked. Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
