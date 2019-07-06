Two dogs rescued from fire in northwest Harris County

Two dogs are recovering after a condo fire in northeast Harris County.Two dogs are recovering after a condo fire in northeast Harris County.

HOUSTON - Two dogs are recovering after a condo fire in northeast Harris County.

According to authorities, the fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday in a condominium on Aldine Bender near Aeropark Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a condo in the middle of a four-unit strip, authorities said.

Firefighters said they were able to get the blaze under control in a matter of minutes. When they went in to clear the building, they found two dogs that had been trapped by the fire, officials said.

Both dogs were rescued from the condo. One of the dogs had to be given oxygen, while the other appeared to be OK, firefighters said.

No one else was injured in the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.

