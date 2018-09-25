Two Austin High School educators accused of inappropriate conduct

HOUSTON - Two Austin High School teachers are under investigation after claims of inappropriate conduct.

The Houston Independent School District said the two employees are no longer on campus while the investigation gets underway.

Both HISD police and the district's internal investigative unit are looking into the claims.

No other details were released.

HISD sent a statement to KPRC2 that read:

"Allegations of inappropriate conduct have been levied against two Austin High School educators. Upon learning of the allegations, the employees were immediately reassigned off-campus pending the outcome of a full investigation by HISD Police. The district's internal investigative unit will also investigate these allegations. Please know we take these situations very seriously as the safety of our students is always our top priority."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.