2-alarm fire destroys several units at apartment complex in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON - Flames ripped through an apartment complex in north Harris County on Sunday.

The two-alarm fire destroyed several apartment units at an apartment complex on Ella Boulevard near Clear Valley Drive, according to authorities.

The fire displaced at least 24 people living in the apartment complex. No one suffered injuries.

“We’re very fortunate everybody was able to get out,” said District Chief Richard Saul with the Little York Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Once at the scene, they discovered four top-floor apartment units on fire. The fire later spread to at least 12 units, officials said.

It took firefighters between 45 minutes and an hour to reduce the flames, Saul said.

Saul said that as of 6 a.m., firefighters still don’t know what caused the early morning blaze or which apartment unit the fire began in.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

