Two 18-wheelers, SUV collide on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON - A crash involving two 18-wheelers and an SUV Tuesday slowed eastbound traffic on Katy Freeway at Washington.

According to investigators, just after midnight, one of the 18-wheelers was pulled over with a blown-out tire. The driver of another 18-wheeler said he was trying to avoid debris on the road when his trailer clipped the already stopped truck, lost control, drove off the freeway and into a tree.

Soon after, the driver of an SUV pulling a small trailer hit a tire, lost control and slammed into the wrecked 18-wheeler, investigators said.

“There wasn't a whole lot I could do. I swerved to the right to miss them and the debris and it just didn't work,” said Ryan Kaminsky, who was driving the SUV. “I ended up smacking the trailer, destroyed the little trailer, it was on the back of my truck. Luckily, it broke away. We would have rolled if it wasn't for the trailer hitting that trailer. That's the only thing that saved us from being hurt, actually.”

The driver of the 18-wheeler that slammed into the tree was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be OK.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

