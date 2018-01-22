Twin brother accused of killing man during dispute with other brother

RICHMOND, Texas - A man is accused of killing another man who was involved in an argument with his twin brother, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of Willie Melton Boulevard in Kendleton, Texas.

Officials said Jonathan Bradshaw's twin brother was arguing with Ladaruan Welch. When Jonathan Bradshaw showed up to the scene, he shot and killed Welch, officials said.

The gunman fled the scene and is on the run.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.