Tutor, former teacher accused of sending 'sexually explicit' photos, video to teen

The mug shot of Leticia Lowery, who is accused of sending sexually explicit videos and photos to a teen.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former teacher was arrested and charged with online solicitation after authorities said she sent "sexually explicit" photos and videos to a teenager.

Leticia Lowery, 39, is a former teacher and private tutor, deputies said.

The parents of the 15-year-old found the videos and photos on the victim's phone, authorities said.

When Lowery was interviewed, she told authorities that she had talked with the teen, but denied any sexual advances.

Investigators found the photos and videos that were sent from Lowery's phone to the victim's phone, according to authorities.

Lowery is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Harris County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility.

Authorities are asking anyone who thinks their child had inappropriate interaction with Lowery to call the High-Tech Crime Unit of the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-4700.

