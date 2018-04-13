TSU assistant baseball coach among those arrested for prostitution

HOUSTON - A Texas Southern University assistant baseball coach was among those arrested during a prostitution initiative earlier this year.

Ehren Moreno is charged with public payment of prostitution.

The Houston Police Department announced Thursday that more than 120 people were arrested on suspicion of committing prostitution-related crimes between January and March of this year.

Moreno, 32, was among that group.

TSU sent KPRC2 a statement that read, "The University was made aware of the arrest of Ehren Moreno, an assistant baseball coach. Moreno has been suspended from the University and all baseball-related activities as an internal investigation and the legal process continues."

Moreno was arrested Jan. 24. He posted a $500 bond.

According to his profile on TSUsports.com, Moreno graduated from Galena Park High School and TSU.

He joined the TSU baseball coaching staff in 2012 after being an assistant coach at Crowder Junior College.

