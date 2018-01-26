Trump to support citizenship path for DACA recipients, Dreamers who were eligible, NBC reports

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will support a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, according to a telephone briefing by the White House for Republican congressional staff. It's significant movement for negotiations on an immigration deal that continues to be stalled in Congress.

The call, hosted by White House adviser Stephen Miller, outlined the four demands for any deal on DACA, which includes a $25 billion "trust fund" for a border wall, an end to family reunification, also called "chain migration" by conservatives, and an end to the diversity visa lottery.

A path to citizenship for Dreamers, however, is a significant concession for Democrats, most of whom say they would not support any deal that did not provide for citizenship.

The bipartisan proposal by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., also includes a path to citizenship for 1.8 million of the Dreamers.

Trump told reporters Wednesday night before leaving for Davis that he'd support legalization that would "morph" into citizenship.