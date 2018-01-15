Trump: 'I am not a racist'

(CNN) - President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday night after several days of controversy over his remarks about African countries, telling reporters, "I am not a racist."
In remarks to reporters at a dinner photo opportunity with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said when asked if he is a racist, "No, I'm not a racist. I'm the least racist person you will ever interview."
The President has drawn sharp criticism since he was reported to have called African countries "sh**holes" while discussing immigration with lawmakers Thursday.
The President also addressed the looming government shutdown when asked if it would happen.
"I don't know if there will be a shutdown, there shouldn't be," he said.
The White House and Democrats in Congress are negotiating an immigration deal as lawmakers face a Friday deadline to pass a federal spending bill and avoid a government shutdown.
