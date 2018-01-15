Trump: 'I am not a racist'

President Trump is seen here speaking at an immigration with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

(CNN) - President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday night after several days of controversy over his remarks about African countries, telling reporters, "I am not a racist."

In remarks to reporters at a dinner photo opportunity with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said when asked if he is a racist, "No, I'm not a racist. I'm the least racist person you will ever interview."

The President has drawn sharp criticism since he was reported to have called African countries "sh**holes" while discussing immigration with lawmakers Thursday.

The President also addressed the looming government shutdown when asked if it would happen.

"I don't know if there will be a shutdown, there shouldn't be," he said.

The White House and Democrats in Congress are negotiating an immigration deal as lawmakers face a Friday deadline to pass a federal spending bill and avoid a government shutdown.

Copyright 2018 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.