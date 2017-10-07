Truck involved in multiple accidents leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Texas City, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas - One person is dead and another is critically injured after an accident in Texas City at about 5:50 p.m. Friday.

Police officers said a gray Dodge Ram 2500 truck was involved in a series of accidents before being involved in a head-on major accident in the 2500 block of State Highway 146 South.

Authorities said the Dodge was northbound in the southbound lanes when it side-swiped another vehicle in the 900 block of Highway 146. The truck continued northbound in the southbound lanes until it hit a concrete retainer wall and the beginning of the North Loop overpass. The truck then re-entered the southbound lanes where it collided head-on with a white Ford truck.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The identity of the drivers is not being released at this time.

KPRC will provide updates when they become available.

