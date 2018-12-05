Truck ends up in bayou after suspect shot during chase, deputies say

A truck is seen in Carpenters Bayou after a chase and shooting on Dec. 5, 2018.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A person was shot during a chase in Channelview on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Around noon, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said they attempted to stop a vehicle in the 14800 block of Woodforest Boulevard and a foot pursuit ensued.

Authorities said one person was shot during the foot chase.

Near the scene of the shooting, a white truck was seen in Carpenters Bayou. It is not clear if the truck crashed into the bayou during the chase, or after.

The person who was shot is being treated at an area hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.

It is not clear if the person who was shot was alone at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.