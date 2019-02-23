Triple Overdose: Body Cameras Show Narcan Rescue. Florida first responders save the lives of three people who thought they were taking cocaine...but ended up snorting deadly fentanyl instead

(WESH) - A new video from deputies in Seminole, County Florida paints a picture of the overdose epidemic in the state.

The video shows three people suffering from symptoms of drug overdose at the same gas station.

"You wake up, you're smacking at him, you're screaming, you're shaking stuff around, and they're not doing anything," Deputy Caitlin Henry recalls.

Deputies said it was clear the situation was a triple overdose.

"They're completely unresponsive, turning blue, the color leaving their faces. It's scary," Henry says.

Each person got a dose of Narcan after deputies suspected the victims took fentanyl. The doses that were administered by deputies were not enough. When firefighters arrived, they delivered more Narcan.

WESH