Trio wrangles thief caught in the act and holds him until deputies arrive, officials say

FBCSO

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Three people took a thief into custody Wednesday after he was caught breaking into a vehicle near Sugar Land and held him until deputies arrived, officials said.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 16800 block of Red Gully Drive.

Fort Bend County deputies said a homeowner walked outside to get something from one of his vehicles, noticed the door of his truck was open and then saw a man rummaging through another one of his vehicles. Deputies said the homeowner confronted the man and the pair got into a fight.

During the fight, the homeowner’s father and a neighbor ran over to help, deputies said. The three of them were able to detain the man, deputies said.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Matthew Germaine, 22, of Sugar Land, was also believed responsible for another vehicle burglary across the street from where he was detained. The victim’s wallet was in Germaine’s pocket at the time of his arrest, deputies said.

Germaine was charged with robbery and two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with burglary of a habitation in connection with a warrant that had previously been issued for his arrest, deputies said.

