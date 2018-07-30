Something's fishy: Trio steals shark from San Antonio Aquarium by disguising it as a baby

Suspects seen on camera in a horn shark theft at the San Antonio Aquarium on July 28, 2018.

SAN ANTONIO - Leon Valley police say a well-trained trio took Shark Week too far, stealing a horn shark from the San Antonio Aquarium Saturday afternoon.

According to Leon Valley police Chief Joseph Salvaggio, the group stole the 3-foot shark from an open pool where visitors are allowed to reach in and pet the various species in the tank. Two men and a woman are wanted in connection with the theft.

Salvaggio said one of the men grabbed the shark by its tail while the others wrapped it in a wet blanket and put it into a stroller.

KSAT.com Suspects seen on camera in a horn shark theft at the San Antonio Aquarium on July 28, 2018.

For the full story, go to KSAT.com.

KSAT.com A suspect seen on camera in a horn shark theft at the San Antonio Aquarium on July 28, 2018.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.