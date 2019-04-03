Trio of sea turtles receive treatment from Houston Zoo veterinarians

One of three sea turtles that received treatment on April 3, 2019.

GALVESTON, Texas - The Houston Zoo checked in on a few sea turtles after they were found injured.

Veterinarians with the zoo performed follow-up exams for three turtles from Galveston.

The trio of sea turtles paid a visit to the doctor's office Wednesday morning.

Doctors said they performed X-rays on each reptile.

One turtle needed to have blood work done due to stomach issues.

Doctors also re-examined a turtle that broke its flipper. Doctors said that turtle needs another month and a half to fully recover from its injury.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.