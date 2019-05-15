Trio linked to 6 Houston-area Walgreens robberies, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested after a crime spree around Harris County, according to deputies.

Roy Battle, 29, Lanishia Williams, 29, and Edward James Priestley, 31, were taken into custody Tuesday after authorities said they robbed a southwest Houston Walgreens.

Deputies said the trio is believed to be linked to at least six other robberies in north and southwest Harris County between May 2 and May 14.

“I want to congratulate the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS investigators who worked around the clock to identify and arrest the members of this dangerous crew who terrorized Walgreens employees and patrons during this robbery spree,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Thanks to their efforts, these cases have been solved before anyone was seriously hurt."

Authorities were conducting surveillance Tuesday on a suspect vehicle when the vehicle drove to the Walgreens at 8413 Stella Link Road. Deputies said the occupants in the vehicle committed an aggravated robbery.

“These arrests highlight the benefits of our partnership with our fellow law enforcement agencies as we collaboratively address violent crime in Southeast Texas,” Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Jason Taylor said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of the skilled investigators from the DPS and Harris County Sheriff’s Office, these violent felons have been taken into custody.”

The group was taken into custody shortly after the robbery, and authorities said guns, masks, gloves and about $3,400 in stolen cash was found in the vehicle.

Battle, Williams and Priestley have been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the Stella Link robbery.

The trio is also suspected in to the following Walgreens robberies:

6000 block of West FM 1960 on May 2

9400 block of Hammerly on May 4

16200 block of South Post Oak on May 9

10900 block of West FM 1960 on May 12

2200 block of Texas Parkway in Missouri City on May 12

5500 block of West Orem on May 13

