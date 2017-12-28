Trio in car run over man on motorcycle in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Three people were arrested Thursday after using a car to assault a man on a motorcycle and then leading officers on a brief chase in northwest Houston, police said.

The assault was reported about 2 a.m. outside Bombshells on State Highway 290 near Fairbanks North Houston Road.

Houston police said that arriving officers spotted three men beating up another man. When the attackers noticed the arrival of officers, they jumped into a car and then intentionally hit the man, who had gotten on a motorcycle, police said.

Police said officers chased the car down State Highway 290, where the driver lost control and crashed. The men jumped out of the car and fled on foot, police said. Two were immediately arrested, while the third man was eventually found hiding under an overpass and arrested, police said.

The driver was charged with assault and evading, police said, while the passengers were charged with evading.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.