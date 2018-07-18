Trio caught on surveillance video stealing from downtown club

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a break-in at a local club at the east end of downtown.

WATCH: Houston Underground break-in surveillance video

The club's owners woke up to find that tens of thousands of dollars of items were taken by at least three unmasked men.

Now, the owners and police are asking for the public's help.

"We're not going to give up. We're not going to quit, and I'm hoping that they get caught," said Melissa Escobedo, co-owner of Houston Underground, a local club and event space on Mckee Street. "I received a phone call around 7 a.m. saying that our front window was smashed in."

Escobedo, who runs the business with her husband, said that their various surveillance cameras had captured three unmasked men taking things from the venue.

"They took two TVs off the wall, DJ equipment, a computer and $20,000 worth of liquor," Escobedo said. "They left the wells."

She said the men were seen arriving sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Wednesday. They then stayed for three to four hours at the venue. She said their first stop was the ATM. Escobedo said they brought a sledge hammer and tried to take the cash inside, but the thieves were unsuccessful.

"I guess they had no luck after two and a half, maybe three hours and then decided, well, they had no luck so they hit the bar," Escobedo said. "They're hoping they get fingerprints off of the sledgehammer that they had. We don't know. Hopefully they do."

Escobedo said the suspects wore gloves but didn't cover their faces. The video shows the men's faces from the office surveillance camera.

The men are seen in the surveillance video taking the cameras down.

"You can still see pieces where the ATM was -- and you can see the camera was there [at the top], but they ripped it out of the wall," Escobedo said.

The couple had just had their grand opening in December, after having to rebuild after Harvey. She said her husband had hoped to retire with the money received from this business. Now, all of her money is going towards replacement and repair.

"Wow. That's my husband's hard-earned money and people just come in here and take things -- they don't realize the things people go through," Escobedo said in tears.

Escobedo filed a report to Houston police. She hopes that the thieves will get caught.

"I hope [the thieves] know all they did was make us stronger, because we're going to come back and we're going to build and we're going to get better," Escobedo said.

Houston Underground is still having its show scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the venue located at 850 McKee Street in downtown Houston.

Escobedo said there were some generous community members who lent their equipment. Owners said the show is free, but if anyone wanted to help or donate, everyone is welcomed to attend.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

