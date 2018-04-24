Tribute to former first lady Barbara Bush to be held at Presidential Library

HOUSTON - Tuesday night students at Texas A&M University will hold a remembrance ceremony to honor former first lady Barbara Bush.

People are expected to gather at the fountain plaza in front of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at 8 p.m.

Barbara Bush was laid to rest behind the library on Saturday. People have made their way from all over to pay their respects to the former first lady.

"Barbara Bush is a huge icon here and she just left a lasting impact to A&M and students and for education and so we thought it was really important to pay our respects to such a wonderful lady and our country,” said Anna Ferraro, a senior at Texas A&M.

It is free to see the grave site until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The library is also accepting children’s book donations in honor of Bush's passion for literacy.

